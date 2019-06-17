Home States Kerala

Kerala doctors join Indian Medical Association's nationwide strike

The fire of protests has now grown bigger with doctors of government hospitals shunning work for the day and launching a strike calling for a peaceful work environment.

Doctor and students of Kozhikode Government Medical College staging a one-hour protest in the campus. (Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors across Kerala came out in solidarity with the strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeking to address the issues faced by doctors in hospitals. The strike on Monday has brought the functioning of hospitals in the state to a standstill though emergency services remain mostly unaffected.

While doctors with government hospitals observed a one-hour strike during the OP hours, doctors with many private hospitals boycotted the OP. Patients were at the receiving end at many hospitals as only the offices were functional on Monday.

Agitations have been going on across the country in connection with the attack on junior doctors in West Bengal. The fire of protests has now grown bigger with doctors of government hospitals shunning work for the day and launching a strike calling for a peaceful work environment.

"Patients go to hospitals for health care, not to hurt anyone. We go there for treating them. Our life and well being shouldn't be threatened in our work places. It is mostly the junior doctors, the students, who fall prey to the unwarranted wrath of the public. The country has many safe zones including the police station, railway stations and airports. Hospitals should receive the same status and our lives should be protected," said Dr Sreejith N Kumar, former IMA president.

Doctors also marched to Raj Bhavan under the IMA banner demanding an end to the mob violence faced by doctors in hospitals. They demand a Central Act to protect health care professionals to be formulated.

