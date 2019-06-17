Home States Kerala

DYFI leader, who alleged sexual misconduct, quits

The woman reportedly stated that she was being hounded by the leaders in the youth wing ever since she complained against the MLA.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The DYFI woman leader who raised allegations of sexual misconduct against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi has resigned from the organisational posts of the DYFI. The woman leader had petitioned the state and national leadership of the CPM against P K Sasi, MLA.

She has resigned from the DYFI district committee and the post of the block secretariat committee of Mannarkad. However, she stated that she will continue in the youth wing. The district leadership of the DYFI has however not confirmed the resignation.

Only a few leaders in the youth wing supported her on the issue, she said. Moreover, the district secretariat member of the DYFI from Mannarkad was demoted to the district committee allegedly for supporting her. Meanwhile, the person who had abused her within the organisation and on the social media and supported the MLA has been elevated to the post of vice president in the hierarchy.

The woman said that she had resigned protesting against these developments.The DYFI study camp had been underway for the last two days. It is as a prelude to it that the district secretariat met and announced the reorganisation of the committee. District secretary Prem Kumar was dropped as he had surpassed the age limit. President P N Sasi has been named as the new district secretary. Sumod is the new president. Riyazudheen is the new vice President.

TAGS
DYFI P K Sasi sexual misconduct

