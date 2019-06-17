Home States Kerala

Laksharchana held at Sabarimala 

In connection with ‘kalabhabhishekam’, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed ‘kalabhakalasa’ pooja at the mandapam at 10 am.

Published: 17th June 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Laksharchana being performed at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Special rituals ‘laksharchana’ and ‘kalabhabhishekam’ were performed at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala  here on Sunday, the first day of five-day monthly poojas to mark the Malayalam month of Mithunam. As part of ‘laksharchana,’ thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed ‘brahmakalasa’ pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri at 6 am. The thantri also led the team of scholars in chanting Vedic mantras. The ritual concluded with ‘kalasabhishekam’ on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

In connection with ‘kalabhabhishekam’, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed ‘kalabhakalasa’ pooja at the mandapam at 10 am. ‘Kalabhabhishekam’ on the idol of Lord Ayyappa was performed during uchcha pooja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special rituals Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp