Laksharchana held at Sabarimala 

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Special rituals ‘laksharchana’ and ‘kalabhabhishekam’ were performed at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala here on Sunday, the first day of five-day monthly poojas to mark the Malayalam month of Mithunam. As part of ‘laksharchana,’ thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed ‘brahmakalasa’ pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri at 6 am. The thantri also led the team of scholars in chanting Vedic mantras. The ritual concluded with ‘kalasabhishekam’ on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

In connection with ‘kalabhabhishekam’, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed ‘kalabhakalasa’ pooja at the mandapam at 10 am. ‘Kalabhabhishekam’ on the idol of Lord Ayyappa was performed during uchcha pooja.