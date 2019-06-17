Home States Kerala

Likely split in Kerala Congress will realign political equations in state

Though Kerala Congress (M) acting chairman P J Joseph shares a rapport with the
Left Front, he is unlikely to align with it due to the presence of KC splinter groups

Published: 17th June 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jose K Mani greeting KC(M) followers while heading to party headquarters to take charge as the party chairman after his election to the post in a state committee meeting called by Jose faction members in Kottayam on Sunday | Vishnu Prathap

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vertical split in the Kerala Congress will lead to several permutations and combinations with many possibilities cropping up.There are six MLAs in the party, which is a constituent of the UDF, and there are possibilities of a major realignment of political forces.

KC (M) acting chairman P J Joseph
with his supporters in Thodupuzha
discussing the developments in
the party | Shiyas Basheer

P J Joseph had a long bonhomie with the Left front. But according to sources in the Kerala Congress, he may not be aligning with the Left front as already there are Kerala Congress splinter groups with the front - Kerala Congress (B) of R Balakrishna Pillai, Kerala Congress (Scaria) of Scaria Thomas and Democratic Kerala Congress led by Francis George. Joseph has to reach out for a consensus with the other Kerala Congress parties within the LDF and move for a merger which is a remote possibility.

Interestingly, the Congress had initiated several rounds of backdoor discussions with the Kerala Congress leadership with the involvement of Catholic bishops and a Cardinal. Sources told Express that even after the bishops and the Cardinal spoke at length to both the groups, a truce could not be brokered.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told Express, “I have spoken to Jose K Mani and P J Joseph and it is unfortunate such a situation has come up in the Kerala Congress at a time when all the secular and democratic forces should stay together to face the larger threat of fascist forces in the country.” There are clear indications that the Congress party has a major role to play in the Kerala Congress split and the party is trying its best for a patch-up between the two warring factions.

Senior leader of the Congress party and former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien said, “I don’t think the Kerala Congress has split formally and there are still possibilities of a truce and lot of backdoor discussions are taking place.”

Both factions know that there are many things to lose. Hence, there is still a possibility of rearrangement. Senior leader of the Congress party and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is also one of the major pillars in the behind-the-scene operations taking place at the behest of the Congress.

It is to be noted that Chandy has always been a major strength for the Kerala Congress and the party had banked heavily on him for seats in the elections. In the latest incident, Jose got the Rajya Sabha seat at the expense of a senior leader like Kurien and Chandy was behind that move.

The days ahead will be of interest for the Kerala Congress’ scheme of things and there are possibilities of realignment. If the split materialises, then there are possibilities of a major fight erupting between the two groups in controlling the properties of the party.

Will be with official group, says C F Thomas

Kottayam: Making his stance clear on the ongoing dispute between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani in Kerala Congress (M), party deputy chairman C F Thomas said he would be with the official faction that is recognised by the Election Commission. Thomas, who is hopeful of resolving the issues plaguing the party, said there was only one KC(M). “When KC(M) was formed, I  had attended the first meeting convened to name it along with K M Mani. I will continue with the party. Efforts at reconciliation will continue,” said Thomas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Congress UDF P J Joseph Jose K Mani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp