Nature lover Baiju K Vasudevan dies

Baiju K Vasudevan, 43, a nature lover and wildlife photographer who had been on a mission to conserve forests, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on Sunday.

Baiju K Vasudevan

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Baiju K Vasudevan, 43, a nature lover and wildlife photographer who had been on a mission to conserve forests, passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on Sunday.Born to Vasudevan and Nabeesa, Baiju grew up in the remote ranges of Athirappilly forest with tribal people.Though he started as a hunter and was involved in making illicit liquor, a close encounter with the forest and wildlife made him realise its value. He then trained to be a forest guard.

Baiju shot to fame following a social media post about the death of a male hornbill in the forests of Athirappilly. A car had hit the bird which was flying at a height lower than usual. Baiju took a picture of the dead bird and posted it in social media pointing out human arrogance.

He also saved the female hornbill and its hatchlings – who would have died of starvation due to the death of the male hornbill – and fed them until the hatchlings were able to leave the nest. 

Baiju’s act of kindness and love for nature made him an icon among young wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts. He also acted in a few Malayalam movies.

He had also been at the forefront of the agitation against the proposed hydel power plant at Athirappilly and the protests against KSEB’s work at Shanthivanam.

As per reports, Baiju fell from the top of his house after cleaning the water tank. Though he took medicines from Chalakkudy taluk hospital on Saturday, his condition deteriorated when he returned home at night. He was then taken to a private hospital in Thrissur but could not be saved.
Baiju is survived by wife and three children.

