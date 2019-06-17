Revenge was motive behind Soumya’s murder: Cops

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The police team led by District Police Chief (DPC) K M Tomy began the investigation into the murder of woman civil police officer (WCPO) Soumya Pushapakaran at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara.

The preliminary investigation found the reason for murder was revenge for rejecting his marriage proposal. The DPC said the attacker Ajas, 33, was in love with the victim and her rejection led to the murder.

“Ajas had trained Soumya three years ago at the police academy in Thrissur. He is unmarried and fell in love with her. The victim had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from Ajas. When she tried to return the amount, he didn’t accept the money and instead made a marriage proposal. She rejected the demand and it may have led to the murder,” the DPC said.

Ajas has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and his arrest will be recorded soon, officials said. However, Indira, mother of Soumya, told reporters that Soumya had been threatened and attacked by Ajas on many occasions. “She had borrowed money from him. A few weeks ago, she transferred the money to the bank account of Ajas. However, he re-transferred the amount to her account. Following this, we tried to hand over the money, but he rejected it. He made a proposal and wanted to marry her. He had earlier attacked my daughter and threatened to kill her husband,” she said.

Indira said they had informed the Vallikunnam police about the threat. The funeral will be held on Tuesday after the arrival of her husband, who is employed in the Gulf.