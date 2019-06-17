Home States Kerala

Revenge was motive behind Soumya’s murder: Cops

The preliminary investigation found the reason for murder was revenge for rejecting his marriage proposal.

Published: 17th June 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The police team led by District Police Chief (DPC) K M Tomy began the investigation into the murder of woman civil police officer (WCPO) Soumya Pushapakaran at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara.

The preliminary investigation found the reason for murder was revenge for rejecting his marriage proposal. The DPC said the attacker Ajas, 33, was in love with the victim and her rejection led to the murder.

“Ajas had trained Soumya three years ago at the police academy in Thrissur. He is unmarried and fell in love with her. The victim had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from Ajas. When she tried to return the amount, he didn’t accept the money and instead made a marriage proposal. She rejected the demand and it may have led to the murder,” the DPC said.

Ajas has been admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital and his arrest will be recorded soon, officials said. However, Indira, mother of Soumya, told reporters that Soumya had been threatened and attacked by Ajas on many occasions. “She had borrowed money from him. A few weeks ago, she transferred the money to the bank account of Ajas. However, he re-transferred the amount to her account. Following this, we tried to hand over the money, but he rejected it. He made a proposal and wanted to marry her. He had earlier attacked my daughter and threatened to kill her husband,” she said.
Indira said they had informed the Vallikunnam police about the threat. The funeral will be held on Tuesday after the arrival of her husband, who is employed in the Gulf.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Police Chief K M Tomy Soumya Pushapakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp