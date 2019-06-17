Home States Kerala

Kerala BJP gearing up for organisational elections

BJP’s nation-wide membership drive is set to begin from July 6, the birth anniversary of the founder of Jan Sangh, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee. The drive will end by August 10.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

The party had appointed former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan as convener of the drive during a meeting held recently. National executive member Shobha Surendran, who RSS is apparently grooming for bigger responsibilities, is one of the four conveners to assist Shivraj in the drive.
After the drive, the party will launch another campaign between August 16 to 31 to select members who would actively work for the party.

The membership drive will be followed by organisation elections from the booth level to highest positions within BJP. After the Lok Sabha elections results, BJP’s national leadership has been keen to improve its tally here. Party president Amit Shah had gone on record the party won’t be satisfied without winning Kerala.

The party will also be deputing its booth-level workers to check and verify the fake ‘missed calls’ and weed out bogus callers. Party workers at the booth level will verify callers using a dedicated mobile number and fill up the forms of those interested to join the party.

The membership drive will be followed by organisational elections, something which the state cadre would be witnessing after several years. Booth-level committees have been the fulcrum of BJP’s electoral success in recent years, hence national leadership will not keep any stone unturned to ensure a potent committee at its core. With local body polls in the state coming up by the end of 2020, BJP would like to have its organisation to be at full throttle.

A senior BJP leader told Express, “After the membership drive, BJP will have its organizational elections. It will elect a leadership that has grass root connect and mass support.”

