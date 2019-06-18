4,22,872 Plus I seats in govt, aided schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Education Department has increased marginal seats in all government and aided higher secondary schools by 20 per cent, taking the total number of plus one seats to 4,22,872. Apart from a general increase of 20 per cent marginal seats, Malabar region will get an additional 10 per cent marginal seats. It has also shuffled higher secondary batches to meet the demand.

“I have directed the director of higher secondary education to give suggestions on reallocating higher secondary batches within the district or outside,” Education Minister C Raveendranath told K N A Khader in the Assembly on Monday.

The Minister said eight batches allocated to schools in the southern region had been reallocated to different schools in Malappuram. According to him, the reallocation was made as some of the schools in the region did not have the required number of students. With 61,074 plus one seats, Malappuram has the maximum number of seats in the state. Wayanad has the lowest with 10,236 seats.