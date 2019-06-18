Home States Kerala

‘Ajas a workaholic who never showed signs of stress’

Thirty-three-old NA Ajas had hacked and burnt to death, Soumya Pushapakaran, a woman police officer in Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara on Saturday.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: How a decent, reticent and shy Ajas could commit such a brutal and heinous crime is a question that baffles his colleagues and neighbours alike. “He was always a reserved-type before us,” they recall. Perhaps they were blissfully unaware of his layers of thought that revealed itself with the diabolic murder of a fellow police officer who was also a mother to three children.

For the relatives and neighbours at Vazhakkala, Ajas’s hometown, the Civil Police Officer (CPO) was a reserved person who had never misbehaved. “He comes from a respected family in the area, and has never been associated with any criminal activity. Though he doesn’t have any friends here, we have never heard anything bad about him. Many of us who have seen his growth from a tender age, the murder was something quite hard to believe,” said Shaji Vazhakkala, Ajas’s neighbour and former chairman of Thrikkakara municipality.

Echoing a similar sentiment, his colleagues at Aluva traffic station, say that the-33-year-old, who was appointed as a year ago, was a disciplined police officer. “Ajas was a workaholic who hardly showed any signs of stress. When we heard the news, we couldn’t believe that he had committed the crime,” said a police officer at Aluva traffic police station.

Though Ajas was an introvert, he was very sharp with the work, they reminisce. “During the flood, he took three days leave to help those who affected by the flood. We didn’t know anything about his relationships,” the police officer said.

