Cartoon row: Kerala Lalithakala Akademi refuses to back down

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council and other organisations voiced their strong protest on the issue.

Published: 18th June 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco cartoon

Bishop Franco cartoon (Twitter)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kerala Lalithakala Akademi on Monday unanimously decided against withdrawing the award conferred on the controversial cartoon while reiterating its commitment to uphold freedom of expression. The akademi came out with its stance in the wake of  Catholic community’s strong protest over the caricature, which it claims has hurt religious sentiments, and Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan’s directive calling for the award to be taken back.  

“The award is jury’s collective decision and akademi stands by the adjudicators. Both the executive committee and general council unanimously decided against withdrawing the award since it involves freedom of expression,” said Nemom Pushparaj, Akademi chairman. And even as he acknowledged the Catholic community’s right to protest against the cartoon, Pushparaj said the akademi will seek legal counsel if indeed questions regarding constitutional rights or religious sentiments arose. On the threat call to akademi secretary Ponniam Chandran over the controversy surrounding the award, Pushparaj said a police complaint was lodged.  “The secretary has already filed a complaint,” he said.

It is the award conferred on a cartoon depicting rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal as a rooster, with lingerie hung on a Bishop’s staff, which kicked up the row.  Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council and other organisations voiced their strong protest on the issue.

Akademi should review award, reiterates A K Balan

T’Puram: Even as the Lalithakala Akademi decided not to withdraw the controversial cartoon award, the state government stood by its earlier stance stating the Akademi should withdraw the same. “There’s no change in the government’s stance that the Akademi should review the decision to give cartoon award to K K Subhash,” said minister A K Balan. “The government has already given a letter to the Akademi seeking to review the award. We still stand by the same decision. We would not support portraying religious symbols in bad light. Hence they should review the decision,” Balan told Express.

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi

