Deleting name from voters list a serious issue: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that deletion of names from the voters list is a serious matter, the High Court said a person’s right to vote is valuable, which cannot be taken away by deleting the name from the voters list. The court held that before removing a person name from the list, a thorough inquiry should be conducted. Officers of the Election Commission have not undertaken such an exercise in this case, observed the court.

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on the petition filed by A Subair, Chala, Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioner is a permanent resident of Ward No 39 of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and his name has been included in the list ever since he started voting. For the Lok Sabha elections this time, however, his name was struck off from the electoral rolls, whereas the names of his wife and daughter were on the list.

The court was told the petitioner shifted his residence due to repair work at his previous address. “But it is quite surprising that, even though the entire family shifted to a temporary address, everybody else remained on the list,” observed the court.​

The court also held that before removing a person from the list, the electoral registration officer is duty-bound to give the individual concerned a reasonable opportunity of being heard before taking proposed action. In this case, it is clear that no such exercise was carried out.

The court directed the EC to conduct an investigation into the matter and if required, take appropriate action against the person responsible within two months.