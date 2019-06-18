Home States Kerala

Deleting name from voters list a serious issue: Kerala HC

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on the petition filed by A Subair, Chala, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 18th June 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian voter

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that deletion of names from the voters list is a serious matter, the High Court said a person’s right to vote is valuable, which cannot be taken away by deleting the name from the voters list. The court held that before removing a person name from the list, a thorough inquiry should be conducted. Officers of the Election Commission have not undertaken such an exercise in this case, observed the court.

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on the petition filed by A Subair, Chala, Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioner is a permanent resident of Ward No 39 of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and his name has been included in the list ever since he started voting. For the Lok Sabha elections this time, however, his name was struck off from the electoral rolls,  whereas the names of his wife and daughter were on the list.
The court was told the petitioner shifted his residence due to repair work at his previous address. “But it is quite surprising that, even though the entire family shifted to a temporary address, everybody else remained on the list,” observed the court.​

The court also held that before removing a person from the list, the electoral registration officer is duty-bound to give the individual concerned a reasonable opportunity of being heard before taking proposed action. In this case, it is clear that no such exercise was carried out.

The court directed the EC to conduct an investigation into the matter and if required, take appropriate action against the person responsible within two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court voters list

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp