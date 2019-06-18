Home States Kerala

‘DySP-rank officer for probe against Sreedharan Pillai’

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed that the hate speech case against BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai should be investigated by an officer not below the rank of DySP.  

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed that the hate speech case against BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai should be investigated by an officer not below the rank of DySP. The court issued the order on a petition from CPM leader V Sivankutty.

When the case came up for hearing, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that an FIR has been registered and investigation is underway.  Pillai made the speech during the election campaign of Sobha Surendran, NDA candidate from Attingal.

The petitioner stated the speech was intended to foment communal tensions by referring to a religious custom followed by Muslims.

 

