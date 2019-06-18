Home States Kerala

Kerala government school student ragged, assaulted by seniors

Ragging

Image of Ragging used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WANDOOR: In an alleged case of ragging, a class eleven student of a government school here was Tuesday beaten up by his seniors after he complained about it, following which a case was registered, police said.

According to the complaint, the boy was "ragged" by the senior students and when he complained about it to a teacher, he was allegedly assaulted, the investigating officer told PTI.

An FIR was registered against four boys and investigation was on, police said.

The boy was assaulted, leaving him with a broken arm, the complaint forwarded by the school authorities to police alleged.

Ragging Anti-Ragging Act Kerala govt school

