Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to seek legal opinion on High Court’s stay order

Since the stay order is valid for two months, the government is likely to hold the functioning of the new directorate.  

Published: 18th June 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the High Court stay on implementing the Khader Commission report, the state government has sought legal opinion from experts to vacate the stay order. General Education minister C Raveendranath has approached legal experts to check whether to file an appeal.

Raveendranath said the government would counter the stay order and take further steps after receiving legal advice. “I have just received the copy of the stay order and hence we will take appropriate steps soon,” he said.

The Khader Commission report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the state’s school education sector under a single directorate, in an effort to revamp the sector. With the High Court staying the government’s decision, the government will have more trouble, as it constituted the Directorate of General Education recently. Since the stay order is valid for two months, the government is likely to hold the functioning of the new directorate.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government Kerala High Court Khader Commission report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp