Kerala govt to seek legal opinion on High Court’s stay order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the High Court stay on implementing the Khader Commission report, the state government has sought legal opinion from experts to vacate the stay order. General Education minister C Raveendranath has approached legal experts to check whether to file an appeal.

Raveendranath said the government would counter the stay order and take further steps after receiving legal advice. “I have just received the copy of the stay order and hence we will take appropriate steps soon,” he said.

The Khader Commission report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the state’s school education sector under a single directorate, in an effort to revamp the sector. With the High Court staying the government’s decision, the government will have more trouble, as it constituted the Directorate of General Education recently. Since the stay order is valid for two months, the government is likely to hold the functioning of the new directorate.