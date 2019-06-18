Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs transfer of Shukoor case from Thalassery to Ernakulam

IUML worker Ariyil Shukoor, 21, was hacked to death on February 20, 2012 at Keezhara in Kannur.

Published: 18th June 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 04:55 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial of Ariyil Shukoor murder case, involving former CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and MLA T V Rajesh, will be held at a CBI special court here as the High Court, on Monday, directed the transfer of the case file, along with the supplementary charge sheet, from Thalassery Sessions court to Ernakulam. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V issued the order on the petition filed by the CBI.

Though the court issued a notice to 33 accused in the case, no one appeared before the court. Local police initially investigated the case and filed a report, which was pending before Thalassery Sessions court. Meanwhile, the investigation into the conspiracy angle was transferred to CBI. After further investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam.

Since the original charge was pending before Thalassery court, the CJM directed CBI to file the supplementary charge sheet before a proper court. However, the sessions court declined to accept the supplementary charge sheet and directed the transfer of the case to Ernakulam.

IUML worker Ariyil Shukoor, 21, was hacked to death on February 20, 2012 at Keezhara in Kannur.

