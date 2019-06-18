Kerala HC stays Khader panel report after petition to ‘avoid mess’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed for two months the implementation of the MA Khader Commission report, which recommended a single directorate for school education, bringing the Directorate of Public Instruction, Higher Secondary Education and Vocational Higher Secondary streams under the General Education Department.

The government had issued an order to this effect on May 31. It also stated that in schools, having classes I to XII, the principal will be the head of the institution. He/she will have general responsibilities of the school in addition to academic charges of higher secondary section. The post of headmaster in such schools will be redesignated as vice-principal. The academic and administrative powers of headmasters have not been altered. However, the court stayed all further proceedings based on the committee report.

Justice P V Asha issued the interim order while considering a petition filed by Nair Service Society (NSS), Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers Association and several headmasters and managers of schools challenging the implementation of the report.

In the petition, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair submitted that if the recommendations are implemented, the existing public education system would be sabotaged and would create a total mess. The government within no time accepted the report without bringing it into the public domain which has got far-reaching consequences. The orders issued by the government are contrary to the Kerala Education Act and its rules as well as provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE).

Advocate R T Pradeep, counsel for the NSS, submitted that the committee’s recommendation goes against the principle of decentralisation and the report was submitted within a span of three months without any empirical study. Senior Government Pleader Nisha Bose submitted that the government implemented its policy decision after wide consultations with all stakeholders. By the present unification, all the five levels of the school system will remain intact as before.

The different streams have been unified for administrative convenience. Wherever the higher secondary, high school and vocational higher secondary streams function on the same campus, the principals are designated as the head of the institution and the headmasters will be designated as vice-principals. According to the government, at present, examinations for secondary, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sectors are conducted on the same campus with three different instructions from different heads. This has been creating inconvenience in conducting examinations in the school. The integration of the three examination board under a single commissioner will resolve the existing issues, including allocations of invigilation duty to teachers.In his petition, Abdul Majeed Parangodath, headmaster, PPTMYHS School, Cherur, Malappuram, submitted that the new system would ruin the realm of school administration.

