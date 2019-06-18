Home States Kerala

Kerala HC stays Khader panel report after petition to ‘avoid mess’

The government had issued an order to this effect on May 31. It also stated that in schools, having classes I to XII, the principal will be the head of the institution.

Published: 18th June 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed for two months the implementation of the MA Khader Commission report, which recommended a single directorate for school education, bringing the Directorate of Public Instruction, Higher Secondary Education and Vocational Higher Secondary streams under the General Education Department.

The government had issued an order to this effect on May 31. It also stated that in schools, having classes I to XII, the principal will be the head of the institution. He/she will have general responsibilities of the school in addition to academic charges of higher secondary section. The post of headmaster in such schools will be redesignated as vice-principal. The academic and administrative powers of headmasters have not been altered. However, the court stayed all further proceedings based on the committee report.
Justice P V Asha issued the interim order while considering a petition filed by Nair Service Society (NSS), Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers Association and several headmasters and managers of schools challenging the implementation of the report.

In the petition, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair submitted that if the recommendations are implemented, the existing public education system would be sabotaged and would create a total mess. The government within no time accepted the report without bringing it into the public domain which has got far-reaching consequences. The orders issued by the government are contrary to the Kerala Education Act and its rules as well as provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE).

Advocate R T Pradeep, counsel for the NSS, submitted that the committee’s recommendation goes against the principle of decentralisation and the report was submitted within a span of three months without any empirical study. Senior Government Pleader Nisha Bose submitted that the government implemented its policy decision after wide consultations with all stakeholders. By the present unification, all the five levels of the school system will remain intact as before.

The different streams have been unified for administrative convenience. Wherever the higher secondary, high school and vocational higher secondary streams function on the same campus, the principals are designated as the head of the institution and the headmasters will be designated as vice-principals. According to the government, at present, examinations for secondary, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sectors are conducted on the same campus with three different instructions from different heads. This has been creating inconvenience in conducting examinations in the school. The integration of the three examination board under a single commissioner will resolve the existing issues, including allocations of invigilation duty to teachers.In his petition, Abdul Majeed Parangodath, headmaster, PPTMYHS School, Cherur, Malappuram, submitted that the new system would ruin the realm of school administration.

Short takes
● The government had issued an order to this effect on May 31
● Senior Government Pleader submitted the policy decision was made after wide consultations with all stakeholders
● The government said it was inconvenient to conduct examinations for three sectors on same campus

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court MA Khader Commission report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp