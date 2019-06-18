Key accused in gold smuggling case surrenders before DRI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu Somasundaram, the main accused in the gold smuggling case through Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and the financial manager of deceased violinist Balabhaskar, surrendered here before the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday.

An officer said his arrest was recorded and he was produced before the economic offences court here. The development follows the Kerala High Court directive asking him to surrender before the probe team. The DRI had found that Vishnu coordinated and led the gold smuggling team. The DRI will also probe if Vishnu as manager misused Balabhaskar’s foreign tours to smuggle gold into the country.

Balabhaskar and his daughter died in a car accident last September. The accident triggered a controversy after the violinist’s father C K Unni raised doubts about the mishap and moved the Kerala Police to undertake a criminal investigation into the death of his son.

The investigating team under Crime Branch DYSP K Harikrishnan had earlier recorded the statement of Sunil Kumar, the first accused in the gold smuggling case, at the Kakkanad district jail to see if there was any link between Balabhaskar’s death and the gold smuggling case.

Last week, Prakash Thambi, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, who was arrested by the DRI on suspicion of smuggling gold for a Thiruvananthapuram-based racket, told media persons that Balabhaskar’s death had nothing to do with the gold smuggling incident. “There is no mystery behind the accident and Balabhaskar’s death. These are unwanted controversies. At the time of the accident, Arjun was driving the car. These facts are already in the know. Is it wrong to stand like a brother after the accident?” he asked.

The DRI last month busted a racket that smuggled over 400 kg of gold through Thiruvananthapuram airport. The racket was operating with the assistance of officials in the airport. A Customs Superintendent was arrested by the DRI for facilitating the gold smuggling racket.