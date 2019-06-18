Mudslide at quarry kills two in Kozhikode district

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two workers died after a boulder and mud fell on them at a stone quarry at Kodiyathur near Mukkom in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased who have been identified as Abdul Rehman, 41, of Pulparambil and Binu, 35, of Cheruvazhur, Vazhakkad in Malappuram district were operators of a stone cutting machine.

The police said the incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. The victims were trapped after a huge stone and a portion of mud fell on them. Though fellow workers and locals attempted to rescue the victims, their lives could not be saved.

Later, a team from Mukkom Fire station reached the spot and recovered the workers at around 10 a.m. The duo died on the spot due to the extent of the injuries they suffered.

Later, the bodies were shifted to Kozhikode medical college mortuary.

A case has been registered in the incident.