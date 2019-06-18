Home States Kerala

Mudslide at quarry kills two in Kozhikode district

The deceased who have been identified as Abdul Rehman, 41, of Pulparambil and Binu, 35, of Cheruvazhur, Vazhakkad in Malappuram district were operators of a stone cutting machine.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Quarry mishap, Kozhikode quarry mishap

Locals and police carry bodies of two workers who were burried after earth caved in at a quarry in Kozhikode district. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two workers died after a boulder and mud fell on them at a stone quarry at Kodiyathur near Mukkom in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased who have been identified as Abdul Rehman, 41, of Pulparambil and Binu, 35, of Cheruvazhur, Vazhakkad in Malappuram district were operators of a stone cutting machine.

The police said the incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. The victims were trapped after a huge stone and a portion of mud fell on them. Though fellow workers and locals attempted to rescue the victims, their lives could not be saved.

Later, a team from Mukkom Fire station reached the spot and recovered the workers at around 10 a.m. The duo died on the spot due to the extent of the injuries they suffered.

Later, the bodies were shifted to Kozhikode medical college mortuary.

A case has been registered in the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quatty deaths Kerala Quarry deaths Kozhikode quarry deaths Kodiyathur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp