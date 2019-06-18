Home States Kerala

No discussion on price hike, Opposition stages walkout

Vincent, while moving the adjournment motion, stated the living condition of the common man in the state is pitiable and that the price of essential commodities has hit an all-time high.

Published: 18th June 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition on Monday staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to conduct a discussion on the adjournment motion moved by M Vincent, MLA, of the Congress.

The adjournment motion which was on the rising prices of essential commodities and food items was not allowed for discussion by the Speaker since Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothamanan and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar’s were replying to the queries raised by the member.

Vincent, while moving the adjournment motion, stated the living condition of the common man in the state is pitiable and that the price of essential commodities has hit an all-time high. He said the government should intervene in the market and control the price hike.

He said the prices of rice, sugar, grains and other essential commodities have sky-rocketed. He also pointed out that the price of fish is soaring, adding that the prices of building materials, cement and paint have also risen steeply making construction almost impossible.

Thilothaman in his reply speech said the government has intervened to control price hike and said the price of popular ‘Jaya’ variety of rice which was sold at Rs 50 per kg has come down to Rs 32 and this is owing to the market intervention by the government and the department.

‘More women work in private sector’

T’Puram: More women are working in the organised private sector when compared to men while the participation of women in government jobs remains low. According to the job data released for the organised sector in the state for December 2018, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said women form 50.1 per cent of 6.78 lakh workers in the private sector. The public sector gives jobs only to 34.34 per cent of the 5.59 lakh-strong workforce. According to the Minister, better education among women was limiting their presence in the workforce. “Women in the state are better educated,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp