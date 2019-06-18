Home States Kerala

‘Pseudo-members attended Kottayam meet’

Joseph said those who called the meeting were ones who have no right to call a party state committee. He added that as party working chairman, only he had the right to call the state committee.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph said that majority of the state committee members, who attended the meeting in Kottayam to elect the party chairman, were pseudo-members and added that the meeting was illegal.

The senior leader said that decisions of the Kottayam meeting will not hold and claims made by 312 state committee members, in the meeting, are wrong.

“Majority of those who attended the state committee meeting were not party state committee members. A mob has selected the chairman,” said Joseph.  He said that certain people have left Kerala Congress (M) and added that party deputy chairman C F Thomas, party state committee office secretary Joy Abraham, parliamentary party secretary Mons Joseph, former MLA Thomas Unniyadan and Arakkal Balakrishna Pillai will lead KC(M).

Kerala Congress PJ Joseph

