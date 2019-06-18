Solidarity protest disrupts service of public, private hospitals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Monday, to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal, was total in the state. As the protest got the support of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), Indian Dental Association (IDA), along with other speciality associations and house surgeons, medical postgraduates and residents stayed away from work, affecting service at public and private hospitals. While IMA called for a 24-hour strike, KGMOA called for a boycott of OP clinics from 8 am to 10 am at government hospitals and for an hour from 10 am at medical colleges.

“The protest was a success in the state. We got the backing of KGMOA, IDA, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers’ Association and other speciality associations,” said Dr N Sulphi, state secretary, IMA. Earlier, as part of the protest, the IMA had staged a dharna in front of Raj Bhavan, which was attended by KGMOA representatives, house surgeons, medical postgraduates and residents. Inaugurating the dharna, IMA state president Dr Sugathan M E said the Centre and state governments had the moral responsibility to protect the life and property of doctors.

He also added there was no justification in taking the life of those who protect the life of others.

The protesters further demanded the introduction of a national policy protecting doctors and hospitals.

“The protest helped create awareness among people. Though we have a Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, it is not strictly implemented. In cases of attacks against hospitals and doctors, police charge bailable sections. This should stop,” said Dr Kiran K, joint secretary, KGMOA.

Commenting on the protest, director of Medical Education Dr Remla Beevi said the protest in no way affected the functioning of the hospital as alternative arrangements were ensured.Meanwhile, patients had a tough time with private medical clinics and dental clinics cancelling outpatient services and government doctors suspending private practice for the day.