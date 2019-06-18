Home States Kerala

Soumya Pushpakaran murder: Magistrate records statement

N A Ajas, CPO is being treated at the Alappuzha Medical College for his burn injuries suffered during the attack. He is undergoing dialysis as the injury had affected his kidneys.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Judicial first-class magistrate Alappuzha, on Monday, recorded NA Ajas’ statement who is accused of murdering the women civil police officer O Soumya Pushpakaran. The magistrate recorded the statement on Ajas’ request to speak with the magistrate.

The police has not yet recorded his arrest as his condition continues to be serious. Police sources said, that Ajas stated he had killed Soumya as she had refused to marry him and was keeping a distance from him.    
Soumya’s body has been kept at the morgue of a private hospital at her native place at Oachira in Kollam.

Her funeral will be held after her husband Sajeev returns from Libya on Wednesday, a relative said. Soumya, a mother of three, who was working at Vallikunnam police station, was murdered by NA Ajas, 33, a civil police officer attached to Aluva traffic police station, on Saturday near her home at Thekkemuri of Vallikunnam panchayat.

