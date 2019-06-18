‘We need an agriculture package, more tourism infrastructure’

A Satish By

Express News Service

After a gap of 25 years, UDF wrested Palakkad Lok Sabha seat from the LDF, thanks to VK Sreekantan who defeated two-time MP M B Rajesh by 11,637 votes. With the victory, Sreekantan proved all predictions, some of which had relegated him to third position, wrong. In a conversation with Express Special Correspondent A Satish, the new MP from Palakkad speaks about his road to victory, his travails and his roadmap for the constituency.

Q: When all opinion polls had written you off, the victory must have been a huge relief.

A: One endures a lot of stress when labelled a loser. In the opinion polls, three channels put me in the third position. I was nowhere in the picture in the exit polls conducted by nine agencies.

Q: Did it impact your campaign?

A: Certainly. Every candidate depends on donations for his campaign. Businessmen who were UDF sympathisers were unwilling to donate. The morale of the workers went down. The constituency was ignored by national and state leaders. It would have affected my share of postal votes dispatched after the exit polls.

Q: What about your controversial statement that KPCC was not channelling enough funds for your campaign?

A: My statement was taken out of context by a channel. Both KPCC and AICC had given their share of funds for the campaign. Our 25-day ‘Jai ho’ yathra covering every nook and cranny of the district had emptied DCC coffers. So, we were unable to remit our stipulated contribution to KPCC. Naturally, there was a commensurate decrease in the allotment of funds to Palakkad DCC.

Q: How do you analyse the results? More so as the DCC president...

A: Apart from Palakkad LS constituency, four Assembly segments of the Alathur LS constituency and one segment of the Ponnani LS constituency were in the district. We bagged all of them. We were able to gain the trust of the minorities, NSS, SNDP and Dalit voters. Mannarkad Assembly segment gave me an unassailable lead of 29,625 votes followed by Pattambi with 17,079 votes. In the Palakkad assembly segment, we were reduced to a lead of 4,000 votes from the earlier 12,000. Though BJP led the Palakkad Municipality, it was pushed to third place in all the Assembly segments, including Palakkad and Malampuzha.

Q: What is the roadmap for the future and your priorities for development?

A: I wish to open seven offices in all the Assembly segments in the district and an additional one in Attappadi. Being an agrarian district, we need an agricultural package. Potable water provision is one of my priorities. If the Railways does not want coaches from here, other components it requires should be manufactured here. Trains towards Pollachi and Madurai, which were running during the metre gauge days, should be restored.

Developing infrastructure for tourism development is another focus area. Setting up an IT hub will be explored. An Attappadi Development Authority to co-ordinate the activities of 12 odd departments will be created. Bharathapuzha, a potable water source, will be revived with people’s participation.

V K Sreekantan

Age: 49 years

Qualification: BA

Asset: D23.52 lakh

Victory margin: 11,637

KPCC Secretary Four-time councillor of Shoranur Municipality