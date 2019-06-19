Home States Kerala

Kerala says Centre should bring legislation to protect faith of Sabarimala devotees

The state government's demand comes in the backdrop of Kollam MP N K Premachandran moving a private members bill in the Lok Sabha against women's entry into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:11 PM

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala Wednesday demanded that the Centre bring a legislation to protect the faith of Lord Ayyappa's devotees visiting the hill shrine in Sabarimala, which was ordered by the Supreme Court last year to open its doors to women of all age groups.

The bill is likely to come up this week in the Lok Sabha.

"The Sabarimala issue will be coming up before the central government as a private bill. Everybody knows the fate of the private bills...," Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here.

To ensure that such a situation does not arise, the BJP state leadership should prevail on the Centre to bring in a legislation and ensure legal protection, he said.

The BJP government has a "brute majority" in the House and hence should bring in a legislation on the matter, he added.

Kerala had witnessed massive protests by right-wing outfits and the BJP after the LDF government decided to implement the apex court's September 28 verdict last year, lifting the restriction on entry of women of menstruating age into the hill shrine to offer prayers.

Earlier, the temple's customs did not allow girls and women in the menstrual age of 10-50 years to enter the shrine as the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is a 'Naishtika Brahmachari' (perennial celibate).

 

TAGS
CPM LDF government Sabarimala Sabarimala row Women in Sabarimala Kadakampally Surendran
