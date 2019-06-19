Did SIT probe role of political bosses in Shuhaib murder, asks HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inquiry into the conspiracy angle behind the murder of Youth Congress leader SP Shuhaib notwithstanding did the Special Investigation Team conduct any probe to find out the role of political bosses, the Kerala High Court asked on Tuesday. When there is a political murder, there is a need to clear the doubts of the public regarding conspiracy at the higher rungs of the party. There is a perception that workers at the grassroots level cannot commit such a crime without the blessings of the higher ups, the court orally observed.

While ordering a CBI probe, the Single Judge had observed that a larger conspiracy can genuinely be suspected and the conspiracy behind the political murder has to be unearthed. However, the state government challenged the order before the Division Bench and obtained an interim order staying the CBI probe.

When the case came up for hearing, the state submitted that the investigation in the case has been conducted scientifically and professionally. The police had filed a final report and later a supplementary charge sheet. The petitioners never challenged the final report. According to the state, it was clear that the investigation was not influenced by any external factor as one among the accused, who was allegedly close to a political leader, was arrested at the very beginning of the probe.

The Division Bench pointed out that the conspiracy angle in the case had been limited to the persons arrested in the case. If there was no political colour to the crime, there was absolutely no problem. If it was a political murder there must be an investigation to rule out the allegation of involvement of political higher-ups in the conspiracy. Has there been an investigation into the role of higher-ups? the court asked.

The court also noted that there was a photo of the main accused posing for a selfie with a top CPM leader. These were all things that would create suspicion among the public.

The investigation team can’t disregard the alleged involvement of higher-ups in the party in the conspiracy as it is a political murder. The investigation must go up to the highest extent. There is no material to show in this regard, said the court.

The government argued that there was no doubt regarding the involvement of political higher-ups in the case. The probe cannot be undertaken against a person without any doubt. The police team also verified the call data records of the accused and could not establish any links of political bigwigs.