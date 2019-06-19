Home States Kerala

DYFI rejects resignation of woman member

The leadership is of the view that more time was needed to look into the allegations raised by the woman leader.

Published: 19th June 2019

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The DYFI district leadership has refused to accept the resignation of the woman, who had raised allegations of sexual misconduct against P K Sasi, Shoranur MLA, from the organisational posts of the youth wing. The leadership is of the view that more time was needed to look into the allegations raised by the woman leader.

The woman was the block secretariat member and district committee member of the DYFI and she had resigned from these posts in protest against the demotion of her supporters during the issue and the elevation of those who had abused her within the party and on social media during the reorganisation undertaken last week.

Meanwhile, DYFI district secretariat member Jinesh, a native of Mannarkad who was demoted to the district committee, submitted a letter to the leadership that he should be dropped from the district committee as well. In the letter, he also mentioned that while juniors have been elevated, persons like him are being sidelined for no reason.

However, the DYFI leadership said that it was because he had failed to attend the required number of secretariat meetings that he was demoted. However, Jinesh was one of the persons who had supported the woman leader on the Sasi issue. It is to protest the demotion of Jinesh that the woman leader had quit from the organisational posts.

She also stated in her resignation letter that a person who had cast aspersions on her both within the organisation and also on social media was elevated to the post of vice-president.
Earlier, the woman leader had petitioned both the central and state leadership against the MLA. A two-member inquiry committee was constituted consisting of central committee member A K Balan and former MP P K Sreemathy which concluded that the Shoranur legislator had not behaved befitting his stature and position. The party suspended him for six months. However, during the suspension period, Sasi was active in all party forums in the district. 

However, the district secretariat in a statement maintained that the reports in the media about the prevalence of vested interests in the reorganisation of the district unit of the DYFI and the two-day study camp were baseless.

Leadership overhaul

As part of the reorganisation, the office-bearers whose functioning was not satisfactory were removed. Those whose age had surpassed the limits set by the youth wing were also removed like district secretary Prem Kumar

