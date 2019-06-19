Home States Kerala

Kerala cop Soumya murder accused Ajas succumbs to his burn injuries

The Civic Police Officer was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after he suffered serious burns, while he set fire on Soumya on Saturday.  

Body of Ajas being shifted to mortuary of Alappuzha Medical College hospital on Wednesday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: N A Ajas, 33, Civil Police Officer, who set ablaze woman police officer Soumya Pushapakaran 34, last weekend, succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday.

"His condition was continued as serious due to the burns he suffered. The blood pressure had declined by Monday. So that we are unable to conduct dialysis after his kidneys become failed," doctors said. 

Ajas is a CPO attached with the Traffic police station Aluva is a native of Vazhakala at Kakkanad. 

Ajas set ablaze Soumya after she rejected his love offer.

In a statement given to the police and magistrate, he said nobody had involved in the murder and he was also planned to set ablaze along with Soumya. 

Ajas killed Soumya, mother of three children, on Saturday while she was going for duty from her house at Thekkemuri near Vallikunnam in Mavelikkara.

He hit down her with his car while she was riding in a motorcycle. When she tried to escape from the scene, he followed her and hacked many times.  

Later, he poured petrol and set fire. He had also poured petrol in his body also. She died on the spot. The local people took Ajas from the nearby spot and handed over to police.

He had also suffered serious burns and admitted to Kayamkulam taluk hospital and later shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. 

Ajas was a trainer of Soumya when she had to undergo police training at Police Academy Thrissur three years ago. Their friendship was developed and she borrowed money from him.

When she tried to repay the amount he refused to accept it and asked to live with him. But she rejected it and it led to the brutal murder, alleged her mother and other relatives.  
 
The body of Soumya is in the mortuary of a private hospital at Oochira and the funeral will be held on Thursday after her husband Sajeevan reaches from Gulf. 

District Police Chief K M Tomy said the body of Ajas will be handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination on Thursday. 

