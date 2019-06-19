KSEB to buy power from Brahmapuram plant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB has entered into an agreement with GJ Eco Power Private Ltd to purchase power from the new waste-to-energy plant coming up at Brahmapuram in Kochi. It will be the first energy-from-waste project in the state and also the first one to have signed an agreement with KSEB.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Minister for Electricity M M Mani, Energy Secretary B Ashok and KSEB chairperson NS Pillai.

As per the deal, KSEB will purchase electricity for Rs 6.7 per unit from the plant for 20 years from the commercial operation date. The rates are relatively high when compared to normal power purchases by KSEB.

“However the burden will not be passed on to consumers. The purchase was made to promote projects that help the state in managing the waste generated,” said M M Mani. KSEB will also purchase energy produced by similar plants in future at rates prescribed by the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The plant aims at producing 47 million units of power in a year from 300 tonnes of solid waste supplied by the Kochi Corporation. The plant is coming up on a 20-acre plot in Brahmapuram and will take 18 months to be set up.