Labour Dept to begin prosecution measures against 125 shops

Published: 19th June 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Labour Department is all set to initiate prosecution procedures against 125 shops and establishments in the state for violating the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act directing the commercial establishments to provide sitting facilities to the women employees.

It is learnt the department has already issued show cause notice to these firms after the enforcement wing carried out a surprise check in 500 shops and establishments across the state last week. 

“Already we have served show cause notice to all these firms which failed to provide the sitting facility to the women employees in their workplace. Legal procedure will be initiated against these shops without much delay as already we have given ample time,” Sajan C V, Labour Commissioner, told Express.

“Mainly we have conducted the drive in textile shops, jewellery shops and shopping malls. We have inspected around 186 textile shops, 175 jewellery shops and 139 shopping malls. Out of these 500 shops, we have found violations in 125 institutions,” said Bichu Balan, Additional Labour Commissioner, Enforcement. 

Unfortunately, textile shops and shopping malls top the list with more number of violations. As per the data sourced from the Labour Department, out of 186 textile shops inspected, 58 failed to provide sitting facility. Whereas, out of 139 shopping malls inspected in the state, 59 malls did not allow women employees to sit. The raid found that only eight jewellery shops out of 175 failed to arrange sitting facilities.

Meanwhile, the department is also planning to cancel the licence of commercial establishments. “We have issued several notices but they failed to implement the order. Since we are not the authority to cancel the licence of the shops, we will approach the government to cancel the licence,” said Bichu when asked about the department’s move.

It was last year, the govt decided to amend Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to prevent sexual harassment against women employees and ensure establishments provide them with sitting facilities. Despite the amendment, several renowned shops in the state are flouting the directives. 

