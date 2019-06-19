‘My aim is to enhance untapped tourism potential of Chalakudy’

By Express News Service

Benny Behanan

Age: 66

Qualification: B.Com

Victory margin: 1,32,274

Assets: E2.04 crore

UDF convener Benny Behanan, who wrested the Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency from LDF’s actor-turned-politician Innocent by a margin of over one lakh votes, said his focus is on the overall development of the constituency which was hit severely by the mid-August flood last year.

Behanan said though Rahul Gandhi did put up a strong fight against the Narendra Modi-led NDA, the national-level poll drubbing was the result of the Congress’ organisational lapses.

In an interview with Express Principal Correspondent M Arun, the first time MP said he plans to enhance the untapped tourism potential of the constituency and bring national focus to the many pilgrim centres in the region.

Excerpts:

Q: Congress-led UDF won 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala. But the party suffered a drubbing at the national level. What, according to you, went wrong?

A: The setback was quite disappointing. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was the only leader who strongly campaigned against the RSS agenda and Rafale deal. However, due to organisational flaws his mission did not reach the grassroots. Rahul Gandhi took a stringent stand against capitalist forces in the country. He proposed many pro-poor programmes, including Nyay. But they all failed to reach the people in North India due to organisational flaws. In Kerala, UDF and Congress effectively campaigned against the anti-people and fascist policies of the Narendra Modi Government. This reflected in the massive victory of the front in the state.

Q: During the campaign, you were hospitalised with severe chest pain. Besides, Twenty20 which governs Kizhakkambalam panchayat gave a call to vote against you. How did you overcome these hurdles?

A: When I was hospitalised during the campaign, MLAs Anwar Sadath (Aluva), Roji John (Angamaly), Eldhose Kunnappilly (Perumbavoor) and V P Sajeendran (Kunnathunad) undertook electioneering. Later, MLAs V D Satheesan and P T Thomas also joined them. Their campaigning was so effective that no one felt my absence. The majority I received shows people have rejected all baseless allegations. UDF fought unitedly to wrest the seat from the LDF.

Q: How will the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP help UDF and the party in the state?

A: Rahul’s victory from Wayanad is an added advantage for the UDF. His presence will help Wayanad remove its backward status. He is already involved in the agrarian issues in the area.

Q: What are your priorities for the development of Chalakudy which was severely hit by flood last year?

A: Flood victims have not received adequate compensation. Funds allocated and granted by the state and Central governments are inadequate to rehabilitate the people. I’ll try to bring a comprehensive package to resolve issues faced by flood victims.

The state and Central governments should implement a comprehensive package to resolve sea erosion issues permanently by constructing a seawall. If heritage and pilgrim centres like Kodungallur Bhagavathy temple, Malayattoor church, Mahadeva temple, Cheraman Juma Mosque, Sri Ramakrishna Advaita Ashram are brought under Centre’s tourism projects, it will boost the tourism prospects of these places. Besides, Athirappilly has also good tourism potential to become the nation’s favourite destination. Development of Aluva, Angamaly and Chalakudy railway stations is also on my agenda.