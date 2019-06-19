Home States Kerala

Palarivattom flyover damage: Strict action against culprits, says minister

The investigation is under way to find out the lapses in the construction of the flyover.

Published: 19th June 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent action will be taken against those who have been responsible for the damaged condition of the Palarivattom flyover, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran informed the assembly here on Tuesday.  

“The investigation is underway to find out the lapses in the construction of the flyover. Once it is over, we will take stringent action against those who have been responsible for this pathetic condition,” he said.

However, he defended the contractor when opposition members asked whether the contractor would be blacklisted by the government. “Not all works done by the contractor are flawed. So we have not taken any decision to blacklist the firm,” Sudhakaran added. 

He promised that the repairing works of the flyover would be completed at the earliest. Sudhakaran admitted that the Highway Research Institute had not inspected the flyover before opening it for traffic. “The Highway Research Institute checks the roads, bridges and highways before opening them for traffic. Unfortunately, the institute did not conduct a study (in this case).

This will also be investigated,” he said. Sudhakaran said that many of the contractors selected for various road construction and repair works are not financially stable and this affects the pace of the road works.

“Mainly, the lack of construction materials affects the works, including the overlaying work of the Cherthala-Aroor stretch of NH 47.” 

Minister’s take

  • The investigation is underway to find out the lapses in the construction
  • Not taken any decision to blacklist the firm
  • Highway Research Institute had not inspected the flyover before its opening
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sudhakaran Palarivattom flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp