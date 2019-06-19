Home States Kerala

Murder accused cop suspended from service pending inquiry

Ajas was posted at the Aluva Traffic station a year ago. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NA Ajas, 33, a Civil Police Officer attached to Aluva Traffic police station, who allegedly hacked and burnt to death Soumya Pushpakaran - a woman police officer - in Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara on Saturday, has been suspended from service pending inquiry.

Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick issued the order based on a preliminary inquiry report against the officer, who is currently undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after suffering severe burn injuries following the attack. As per the preliminary inquiry, Ajas committed the crime after the woman police officer refused to marry him. He had no other motive and nobody else was involved in the incident. Soumya was attached to Vallikunnam police station in Alappuzha.

A department-level inquiry will be initiated against the accused. An officer not below the rank of Circle Inspector will be entrusted to conduct the probe and further action will be taken after receiving a report based on this, said police officers.  Ajas was posted at the Aluva Traffic station a year ago. 

Condition of Ajas still critical 

Alappuzha: N A Ajas continues to battle for life at the Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. MCH superintendent R V Ramlal said, “He continues to be under close observation. His condition is still deteriorating,”. The accused was admitted on Saturday with 50 per cent burns. According to doctors, his internal organs have also been damaged due to burns, making his condition unstable. Soumya’s cremation will only be scheduled after her husband Sajeev, who is abroad, reaches on Wednesday.

