Sexual abuse charge against Kodiyeri's son: CPM reels under pressure

The Oshiwara Police in Mumbai booked Binoy on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/T’PURAM/KANNUR: The CPM, which is yet to recover from the shocking defeat it suffered recently in the Lok Sabha elections, is in the news again for wrong reason after a Mumbai woman filed a police complaint against state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy alleging he had sexually exploited her for several years.

The Oshiwara Police in Mumbai booked Binoy on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. An FIR was filed on June 13 based on the complaint from the 33-year-old, who hails from Bihar and had earlier worked as a bar dancer in Dubai.

The woman’s complaint is that Binoy and she have been in a relationship since 2008. She said he sexually harassed her on the pretext of marrying her and added she had an eight-year-old daughter from the relationship. She decided to approach the police after coming to know that Binoy is already married.
“We’re treating this case with due diligence, as we do in any other case,” said a senior officer with the Oshiwara Police. They, however, ruled out facing any kind of pressure in the case.

Binoy denied the charges. He admitted he knew the woman, but said she was trying to blackmail him. “Six months ago, I got a letter from her demanding Rs 5 crore. I handed over the letter to the police and filed a complaint before the IG in Kannur. This is blackmailing and I’ll deal the case legally. With regards to her allegation about the girl child, there’re several ways today through which one can scientifically examine the parentage and I’m ready for it.”

The CPM central leadership tried to distance itself from the issue. It stated the party would not intervene in the case and Binoy should face it on his own. If anyone from the party is found intervening, then action would be taken, it said. The woman said she has started receiving death threats after filing the complaint.

