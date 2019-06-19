Home States Kerala

Soumya murder case accused Ajas succumbs to his burns at Alappuzha Medical College

He was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after he suffered serious burns at the crime scene.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:45 PM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The 33-year-old Civil Police Officer  NA Ajas, who allegedly hacked and burnt to death woman police officer Soumya Pushpakaran in Alappuzha on Saturday, succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after he suffered serious burns at the crime scene. "His condition remained serious due to the burns. His kidneys failed on Monday but we couldn't conduct dialysis on Monday as his blood pressure dropped," doctors said.

Ajas murdered WCPO Soumya (34) after she refused to marry him. In a statement given to the police and magistrate, he had said nobody else was involved in the act,  and his plan was to die along with Soumya. Ajas committed the murder while Soumya was going for duty from her house at Thekkemuri near Vallikunnam in Mavelikkara.

He hit down her motorcycle and hacked her several times. Later, he poured petrol and set fire. Her body is kept in the mortuary at Oochira and the funeral will be held on Thursday after his husband Sajeev reaches from Gulf. 

