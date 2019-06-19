Home States Kerala

Tvm City Police Commissioner has no control over cops: HC

The commissioner informed the High Court that conducting the society elections would lead to major law and order issues and cause an embarrassment to the institution.

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday observed that the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner’s letter regarding the Police Co-Operative Society elections revealed that he had little control over the rank and file. The commissioner informed the High Court that conducting the society elections would lead to major law and order issues and cause an embarrassment to the institution.

“A responsible Commissioner of Police says that the members of the police society are likely to be at war with each other physically, leading to major law and order issues. The irony is that this is stated by the Commissioner of Police about Civil Police Officers, clearly indicating that he has little control over the rank and file,” observed the court.

The court also suo motu impleaded the state police chief in the case and directed him to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken to ensure that the society elections are conducted in a manner without criminal events and asked the police chief whether he also felt, like the Commissioner of Police, the elections should be adjourned. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by P Prathapachandran,  member of the Police Co-operative Society, Thiruvananthapuram, seeking a directive to schedule the polling on a holiday. 

Kerala High Court Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Thiruvananthapuram

