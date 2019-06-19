Two workers die in quarry mishap in Mukkom

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two persons died after a boulder and mud fell on them at a stone quarry at Kodiyathur near Mukkom here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Abdul Rehman, 41, of Pulparambil, Mukkom and Binu, 35, of Cheruvazhur, in Malappuram district. The duo were operators of stone cutting machine.

The police said the incident occurred around 9.30 am when the men were at work at the quarry.

The victims were trapped under a huge stone and a portion of mud that fell on them. Around 20 workers, who were also working in the quarry at that time, had a narrow escape.

Though fellow workers and local people tried to rescue the victims, their efforts turned futile. Later, a team from the Mukkom fire station reached the spot and recovered the bodies around 10 am. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting post-mortem examination at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Mukkom police have registered a case against the quarry owner, identified as Abdulsalam, under section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The quarry didn’t have the mandatory licence, local people alleged. The police have sought a report from the Geology Department on the accident.