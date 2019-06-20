‘Development of North Malabar region is my priority’

By Express News Service

It looked like a battle between equals – K Sudhakaran of the Congress and PK Sreemathi of the CPM. In the end, Sudhakaran defeated Sreemathi and wrested back the prestigious Kannur seat for the Congress. The margin of victory, 94,559 votes, was a record for the constituency too. In an interview with Express Principal Correspondent M A Rajeev Kumar, Sudhakaran opens up on his challenges, priorities and experiences during the campaign. Excerpts...

Q: How do you see the big mandate given to you by the people of Kannur?

A: I was very much hopeful from the beginning the Congress would win the seat this time. As a seasoned politician, I knew the pulse of the electorate. The response from voters from day one was encouraging even in CPM strongholds which helped us campaign well. Though I was confident of a sure win, the margin of victory was above my expectations.

Q: What might have gone wrong for the CPM, especially in Kannur, this time?

A: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his partymen failed to read the pulse of the people. Their stance on Sabarimala issue was rejected outright by the people. Even after poll defeat, the party is still sticking on to its earlier stance. Political prudence demands a party and its leader rectify their mistakes. Here, the party and its leader are unwilling to learn from mistakes. In a democracy, one should be ready to accept mistakes and move ahead, correcting them. It’s quality. Unfortunately, Pinarayi lacks it.

Q: Congress was able to make inroads into CPM bastions, including Taliparamba and Dharmadam. What helped turn the tables in your favour?

A: I believe CPM workers too voted for me in these places. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to get a majority of over 700 votes in Taliparamba constituency. In Dharmadam, where Pinarayi won with a majority of 36,000 votes, Sreemathi’s lead was just 4,000. I think CPM followers were disillusioned with the way the government hadled many core issues, including Sabarimala.

Q: Kerala shut its doors on the strong saffron wave across the country. Will it negatively affect Centre’s approach towards demands of MPs from Kerala?

A: That is a possibility. I fear the NDA Government, particularly the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not be generous to Kerala and its demands for development projects. I already had discussions with BJP leaders from Kerala, including Suresh Gopi. They have expressed their willingness to help bring development to Kerala. On the development front, Congress is ready to join hands with the BJP or the CPM.

Q: What are the challenges before you as MP from Kannur?

A: When it comes to development, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are the major sufferers. We need more trains and the facilities at railway stations in North Malabar region need to be improved. The Railway Ministry’s attitude towards Kerala, especially north Malabar, should change. The need of the hour is expedition of highway development work. Education standards, especially in the field of higher education, need to be upgraded. As we don’t have any prestigious institutions here, our children are forced to move to other places for quality education. Infrastructure facilities in Kannur have to be improved to attract more development projects to the district. Tourism, one of the core sectors of North Malabar, needs an instant boost.

Q: How do you see the attack on former CPM leader C O T Nazeer and the laxity on the part of the police in the investigation?

A: The politics of violence has distanced people from the CPM. The murder of Fazal, Shuhaib, Shukkur, Sarath Lal and Kripesh has created a sort of hatred towards the party among the people. The attack on C O T Nazeer was the latest in this series. The party hasn’t learnt anything from its past mistakes and it still indulges in violence. I don’t think the police investigation would be fruitful.