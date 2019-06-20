Home States Kerala

MEA sensitised countries in Pacific Ocean region over missing Kerala vessel

The vessel, named 'Deva Matha 2', had set sail from a port in Kerala's Ernakulam district on January 12 and according to the state police it had 243 people on board.

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Raveesh Kumar Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry said it has sensitised several countries in the Pacific Ocean region about a missing vessel that sailed from Kerala with people on board more than five months ago.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they are yet to receive any information from these countries in the matter.

According to media reports, the vessel, named 'Deva Matha 2', had set sail from a port in Kerala's Ernakulam district on January 12 and according to the state police it had 243 people on board.

"When it sailed we were informed by the state government that there are people on board and they were headed towards a specific destination in the Pacific Ocean and our responsibility was to sensitise the countries in that region.

Tell them what we know and also seek inputs from them just in case they come across this vessel," Kumar told reporters.

"Till now we have not received any information from the countries we have asked for inputs," he said.

The family members of those missing have approached several authorities and even sent a joint memorandum to the MEA.

On the extradition request of bank fugitive Mehul Choksi, Kumar said a certain process has to be followed and they have been told that the extradition request remains under the consideration of Antigua & Barbuda authorities.

