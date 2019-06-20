‘Meditation helps to discover ourselves’
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express, in association with Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud, and Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya organised Yoga Day celebrations at Chinmaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday.
The event commenced with a prayer by Bhavapriya. Sister Anjali and Sister Vedavathi of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya were the guests. As many as 40 students from Classes IX and X attended the Yoga sessions from 1 pm to 2 pm. “Every human being has goodness within himself and it is possible for everyone to deal with the negativities inside themselves. It is only a matter of discovering ourselves. This is what meditation helps us do,” Sister Anjali told students.
She explained the different methods of meditation which can help in boosting self-confidence and stay positive. She advised students not to keep negative feelings towards others. The students practised meditation for five minutes, which was followed by a Yoga practise session under the guidance of Yoga teacher Devi S Nair. Principal Deepa R Nair was also present.
