Home States Kerala

Monorail, the British-era engineering marvel, to be back in Munnar

The state government has decided to revive the project in order to give tourism prospects of the hill station a shot in the arm, he said.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Monorail in Munnar

An old photograph of the train that ran on the monorail in Munnar| Express

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was the devastating deluge in 1924 that washed away a British engineering marvel in Munnar - the monorail train connecting the hill station with Mattupetty Top Station.

Now, after another deluge, which wreaked havoc in Idukki last August, the Tourism Department has decided to revive the train service for the benefit of tourists, on the Darjeeling train service model. 

According to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the revival of monorail, which is now in a state of ruins with a few remnants scattered throughout Munnar and Kundala Valley, is one of the projects in the Tourism Department’s top-priority list. 

The state government has decided to revive the project in order to give tourism prospects of the hill station a shot in the arm, he said.  

Tourism officials said a delegation, including officials from the Kerala Rail Development Corporation, will hold a field visit on Friday as part of reviving the project. The team will explore its feasibility and based on its report, the department will begin the next phase, which includes preparing a detailed project report.

QUICK GLANCE

The Tourism Dept aims to revive 5 km railway line in the first phase.

Monorail, which was developed into a narrow-gauge rail line in British era, would be resuscitated in the model of Darjeeling train service

S Rajendran, MLA, who was at the forefront for reviving the project, said the British-era monorail was the mainstay of the British officials to transport spices and tea from Munnar to Mattupetty Top Station and then to Bodinayakkanur in Tamil Nadu and subsequently to Thoothukudi by rail. From there, it was shipped to England and other parts of India. 

The Munnar railway station, which now houses the head office of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) Ltd, was built in 1902. In 1908, the monorail was replaced by the light railway.  The 1924 deluge damaged the railway line beyond repair and later a road was built connecting Munnar with Top Station which also connects Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. But since the road was through the forest, the vehicular traffic to Kodaikanal through the route was stopped. A big chunk of the 35-km railway line passes through the tea estates of Tata. 

When the project was taken up, Tata had informed that they would cooperate with the project if the state government came up with a detailed project report, which essentially paved way for the revival of the project, said Tourism Department officials. 

At a glance

  • The railway line was built in 1902 to transport tea from Munnar to Mattupetty Top Station and then to Bodinayakkanur from where it was taken by rail to Thoothukudi. From there, it was shipped to other parts of India and England 
  • In 1908, the monorail was replaced by the light railway and the equipment, including the steam engine, was reportedly imported from the UK and brought to Munnar in pieces to be reassembled here 
  • This monorail was based on Ewing System and the remnants of engineering marvel are scattered in Munnar and other regions after the 1924 flood
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monorail munnar Kadakampally Surendran
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp