Mumbai cops reach Kannur, hold talks with SP on Binoy

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two sub-inspectors from Mumbai reached Kannur on Wednesday as part of their investigation into the complaint filed by a woman against Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In a case filed at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai last week, the complainant stated Binoy had sexually abused her from 2009 to 2018.

Though the officers met Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar, they were unable to hold a detailed discussion with him as the SP had to attend another previously committed programme.

The complainant had also said she has a son from the relationship. It was only in 2018 she learned Binoy was married and had been cheating her for years. In the complaint, she demanded Rs 5 crore from Binoy. The FIR was registered on June 13.