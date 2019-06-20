Panchalimedu: Stage set for TDB-Revenue Dept showdown

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the High Court directing the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to furnish details about the ownership of the disputed land at Panchalimedu in Idukki district, stage has been set for a showdown between the Revenue Department and the Board over land holdings.



The dispute arose when Hindu outfits launched a protest demanding the removal of 17 crosses erected on the revenue land which they claimed was part of the 18 sacred hills of Lord Ayyappa of Sabarimala.

While the TDB claims that it owned 269 acres of land at Panchalimedu, which it lost over a period of time, Idukki District Collector said as per records it was Revenue land.

“The TDB had rights over 269 acres of land at Panchalimedu which was lost over a period of time. Remains of the ancient Bhuvaneswari Devi Temple are still seen there. It is the original location (Moolasthanam) of Valliyangattu Devi Temple. Besides, as per mythology, Pandavas stayed here during their 14-year exile. I have directed the officials to collect land records proving TDB’s claim over the land,” TDB president A Padmakumar told ‘Express’. Endorsing Padmakumar’s stand, former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the previous UDF regime had handed over 22 acres of land to the Board through a Gazette notification on September 24, 2013.

“We had plans to start a Vedic Study Centre at Panchalimedu and conducted a ‘Devaprasnam’ to understand the will of God. As per the findings, we renovated the Bhuvaneswari Devi Temple. There was an attempt to encroach upon the Panchali pond which we foiled. We started poojas at the temple in November 2013, and former Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed sanctioned power connection to the temple. The TDB is in possession of all records and I have personally verified it,” he told Express.



He urged the government to implement the High Court order to constitute a Devaswom Land Tribunal to retrieve the 2,800 acres of Devaswom land illegally possessed by private parties across the state. The government should help the TDB retrieve the land and stop communal elements from exploiting the situation, he said.

However, District Collector H Dineshan said the land belonged to Revenue Department. “There is no record to prove that the land belonged to Devaswom Board,” he said. Meanwhile, Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders, led by state president K P Sasikala visited Panchalimedu on Wednesday and announced plans to launch an agitation to protect the sanctity of the place.

“They stopped us from entering the spot for two hours. They allowed us to proceed to the spot only after the temple was closed. We have decided to launch a protest and join the legal battle in Kerala High Court,” she said. According to the Hindu Aikya Vedi, the 269 acres of land at Panchalimedu under Survey No 811 of Peruvanthanam Village originally belonged to Vanchipuzha Madom.