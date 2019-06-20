Scant rainfall in catchment area reduces water level in Idukki dam

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the catchment areas of the Idukki dam, the largest arch dam in Asia, receiving low rainfall for the past one week, the water level in the dam has decreased to 2307.02 ft, 35 ft lower than the water level recorded during the same time last year.

The catchment areas of the dam received 24.2 mm rainfall on Wednesday. The power generation at the Moolamattam power house stood at a low of 7.671 million units.

KSEB executive engineer, dam safety division, Ganesh S told the ‘Express’ that last year, the state received an abnormally high rainfall from June 1 to August 19. Compared to other districts, Idukki recorded a rainfall of 3,555.5mm during the period, a 92 per cent increase compared to the normal rainfall of 1,851.7 mm. This ultimately resulted in the water level in all major reservoirs rising to their brim.



“However, the south-west monsoon arrived late, which started setting in only by first week of June. The rainfall expected during the month is below 30% of normal rainfall. We expect 40% to 70% per cent of rainfall only during July-August period,” he said.

Though the catchment area of the dam has been experiencing rain by first week of June, the rain is not incessant. “Hence the dry soil easily absorbs the water and the only remaining water after saturation will start flowing into the reservoir,” he said. Ganesh said the dam has the capacity to store rainwater expected during July-August period.