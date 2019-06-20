Soumya murder accused Ajas succumbs to injuries 

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: N A Ajas, the 33-year-old civil police officer, who set ablaze Soumya Pushpakaran, 34, after pouring petrol on her, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Ajas had suffered 50 per cent burns while he set Soumya, a woman police officer of Vallikunnam police station, on fire last Saturday. “His condition continued to be serious due to the burns he suffered. The blood pressure had declined by Monday. We could not conduct dialysis after his kidneys failed,” doctors at the Alappuzha Medical College where Ajas was admitted to said.

Soumya’s body is kept in the mortuary of a private hospital at Oachira. The funeral will be held on Thursday after her husband Sajeevan reaches home from the Gulf. Ajas’ mortal remains will be handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said district police chief K M Tomy.