Tech varsity to offer BTech Honours, BTech Minor

Kerala Technological University will offer three degree options -- BTech Honours, BTech Minor and BTech Vocational -- in addition to the regular BTech degree.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Technological University will offer three-degree options -- BTech Honours, BTech Minor and BTech Vocational -- in addition to the regular BTech degree.  The first two degree options are for developing deep knowledge in the subject and improving interdisciplinary competency of students, respectively, while the last one is considered as a fall-back option for students struggling to complete the course.

To graduate with BTech Honours, a student should have extra 12 credits in at least three subjects from the previous two semesters. In addition to this, the student has to earn eight online credits in at least two subjects.  

To be eligible for the awarding of BTech Honours, the students should not fail in any subject and he/she should have a mandatory CGPA of 8.5 or higher at the end of the eighth semester.  Students in the existing batch meeting the set criteria can apply for the degree.

BTech Minor is introduced as an option to develop specific competency in other fields. Students can join BTech Minor by combining other specialisations from the third semester. They shall earn additional 20 credits to be eligible for the degree.

“We are in the process of revising the curriculum as per the specifications of AICTE. The students from 2019 are eligible for opting BTech Minor.” said APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M S. Entrepreneurship and Economics are some of the options available for students for extra credits.

BTech Vocational is for helping students who struggle to pass the theory papers with vocational training. “Those with a set minimum credits can apply for BTech Vocational. They will be trained in vocational skills instead of theory papers,” Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said in the assembly on Wednesday. The scheme will be implemented after finalising the modalities, from 2020-21 academic year.

Kerala Technological University
