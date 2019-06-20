Home States Kerala

‘Yoga helps in finding goodness in humans’

The event was jointly organised by The New Indian Express, Army School Pangode and Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. 

Published: 20th June 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

yoga couple

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Meditation means talking to ourselves in our mind, talking positive to our own self and pacifying our own selves. It heals ourselves. Caring for our own self is the first step of meditation,” said Sister Anjali Behn speaking on the occasion of Yoga Day celebration at Army School, Pangode on Wednesday.

As many as 120 students of classes IV and V took part in the programme. The guests of the day were Sister Anjali and Sister Vedavathi of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.
Sister Anjali said, “Meditation and Yoga help in exploring our inner self and find the goodness within each human being.” 

The session was followed by Yoga practice by the students under the guidance of their physical education teachers Sathya Nayakan and Baby Seethanna. The programme lasted for an hour. School principal Sindhu Suresh also attended.

