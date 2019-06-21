Home States Kerala

4 Anthoor municipal officers suspended over Sajan’s suicide

Anthoor municipality secretary M K Gireesh and three other officers have been suspended by the government in connection with the suicide of an NRK entrepreneur. 

Published: 21st June 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Parayil Sajan

Parayil Sajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anthoor municipality secretary M K Gireesh and three other officers have been suspended by the government in connection with the suicide of an NRK entrepreneur. Assistant engineer K Kalesh and first-grade overseers Augustine and Sudheer are the other officers placed under suspension pending inquiry. 

Local Self-government Minister AC Moideen who announced the suspension said that a preliminary inquiry had found that there were lapses on the part of the officers in granting the occupancy certificate for the newly built auditorium of the late entrepreneur, Parayil Sajan.

The government has ordered a probe into the case and strict action will be taken against the officers, if found guilty, the minister said. 

Northern regional joint director of the Urban Affairs Department and the Vigilance wing of the Chief Town Planner’s Office have been asked to report whether there were lapses on the part of the officers in granting the certificate. 

They should examine whether the officers deliberately delayed the certificate. The probe team would also check whether the structure was built in violation of the building rules. Moideen said municipality chairperson PK Shyamala had no role in the incident as alleged by Sajan’s family. 

Elected representatives need not interfere in such matters. The secretary and other officials are tasked with such technical jobs, he said.

The government has asked the LSG Additional Chief Secretary to examine whether there were problems in the existing system for granting occupancy certificates. Strict monitoring would be in place for the awarding of building permits and occupancy certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parayil Sajan Anthoor suicide
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp