4 Anthoor municipal officers suspended over Sajan’s suicide

KOCHI: Anthoor municipality secretary M K Gireesh and three other officers have been suspended by the government in connection with the suicide of an NRK entrepreneur. Assistant engineer K Kalesh and first-grade overseers Augustine and Sudheer are the other officers placed under suspension pending inquiry.



Local Self-government Minister AC Moideen who announced the suspension said that a preliminary inquiry had found that there were lapses on the part of the officers in granting the occupancy certificate for the newly built auditorium of the late entrepreneur, Parayil Sajan.

The government has ordered a probe into the case and strict action will be taken against the officers, if found guilty, the minister said.



Northern regional joint director of the Urban Affairs Department and the Vigilance wing of the Chief Town Planner’s Office have been asked to report whether there were lapses on the part of the officers in granting the certificate.



They should examine whether the officers deliberately delayed the certificate. The probe team would also check whether the structure was built in violation of the building rules. Moideen said municipality chairperson PK Shyamala had no role in the incident as alleged by Sajan’s family.

Elected representatives need not interfere in such matters. The secretary and other officials are tasked with such technical jobs, he said.



The government has asked the LSG Additional Chief Secretary to examine whether there were problems in the existing system for granting occupancy certificates. Strict monitoring would be in place for the awarding of building permits and occupancy certificates.