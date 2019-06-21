Actor Vinayakan held, released on bail

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Less than a week after a case was registered against actor Vinayakan for allegedly harassing a woman, he appeared before the police here on Thursday. The Kalpetta police recorded Vinayakan’s statement following which he was released on bail.

According to Vinayakan’s statement to the police, he first spoke to a man before his conversation with the complainant. The man invited Vinayakan to a programme which he refused. When the man started forcing him to attend the event, he got provoked, Vinayakan said. Later, the woman called him from the man’s phone leading to the conversation between them.

The actor’s arrest was recorded in the case registered under IPC sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in or near any public place) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, email or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

On June 14, the woman lodged a complaint against the actor. The woman in her complaint said the incident occurred in April when she was in Wayanad to attend a function. She alleged that Vinayakan spoke inappropriately to her, when she rang him up to talk about a function in Wayanad. The woman had also presented the audio recording of the conversation with the actor along with her complaint.