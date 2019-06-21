Home States Kerala

Actor Vinayakan held, released on bail

Less than a week after a case was registered against actor Vinayakan for allegedly harassing a woman, he appeared before the police here on Thursday.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Vinayakan

Mollywood actor Vinayakan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Less than a week after a case was registered against actor Vinayakan for allegedly harassing a woman, he appeared before the police here on Thursday. The Kalpetta police recorded Vinayakan’s statement following which he was released on bail. 

According to Vinayakan’s statement to the police, he first spoke to a man before his conversation with the complainant. The man invited Vinayakan to a programme which he refused. When the man started forcing him to attend the event, he got provoked, Vinayakan said. Later, the woman called him from the man’s phone leading to the conversation between them. 

The actor’s arrest was recorded in the case registered under IPC sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in or near any public place) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 120 (o) (causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, email or through a messenger) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

On June 14, the woman lodged a complaint against the actor. The woman in her complaint said the incident occurred in April when she was in Wayanad to attend a function. She alleged that Vinayakan spoke inappropriately to her, when she rang him up to talk about a function in Wayanad. The woman had also presented the audio recording of the conversation with the actor along with her complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinayakan
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp