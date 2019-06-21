‘Apart from status quo on Sabarimala, I demand 200 MGNREGA days of work’

By Express News Service

RSP leader NK Premachandran, who retained Kollam Lok Sabha constituency by quadrupling his victory margin closer to 1.5 lakh votes against LDF candidate K N Balagopal, has started his work in the 17th Lok Sabha from where he had left. He will be presenting four private bills, including Sabarimala Sreedharma Sastha temple (Special Provision) Bill 2019, on Friday. In an interview with Express Principal Correspondent



Unnikrishnan S, Premachandran speaks about the work to be done as a member of parliament from the Opposition whose members have shrunk considerably.

Q. You will be the first MP to present a bill in the 17th Lok Sabha. What is the bill all about? Why are you presenting it as the first bill?

Through the bill, I want to maintain the status quo for rites and rituals in Sabarimala before September 1, 2018. The changes in rituals should follow the customs and not through judicial intervention. Sabarimala is a secular place of worship which is quite unique. Here, the Supreme Court has taken a unilateral stand in changing rituals. If there is a need for change, then it should come within the believers’ collective. They should be taken into confidence first. One cannot impose changes on rites and rituals based on beliefs through law or a verdict from the Supreme Court. It will not stand in a pluralistic democratic society. Sabarimala is an emotional issue for people. During my election campaign, I have assured them that I will intervene to protect the faith in parliament. So I decided to introduce private member bill.

Q. Which are the other bills?

I am demanding 200 days of work for people under MGNREGA instead of 100. Their wages should be increased to Rs 800 per day. At present, the workers get around Rs 270 per day. I want the workers to come under the purview of the ESI Act. The third bill is to protect common man from loan recovery under SARFAESI Act. The bill demands exemption to people who have taken educational loans, agriculture loans up to Rs 20 lakh, patients who have undergone serious surgeries such as liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, SME entrepreneurs, other loans up to Rs 10 lakh (now it is `1 lakh). The fourth bill is about bringing unorganised workers, including autorickshaw drivers, under the purview of ESI.

Q. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has questioned the effectiveness of private bills. What is your reaction?

Private bills definitely have an impact. If they come for discussion, the government will be forced to respond. It puts pressure on the government to act. Look at the case of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. It was introduced as a private bill. First, it was passed in the Rajya Sabha and later in the Lok Sabha. I presented the PF resolution in the 16th Lok Sabha. The government asked me to withdraw it so that a higher committee can study it and make a recommendation. The recommendations have come and the process is going on. So, it is not true that private member bill or private member resolution does not have an impact. It can be used to intervene effectively to get results. The best example in the 16th Lok Sabha is my resolution on the employee pension scheme. I presented eight private bills last year. Three bills were reintroduced as they lapsed in the 16th Lok Sabha. The disapproval resolution on triple talaq bill (Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill) is also in my name. The date will be announced when they list it.

Q. What can we expect from you in the 17th Lok Sabha?

I worked hard during the 16th Lok Sabha and some of the efforts produced results. Discussions on employees pension scheme, ESI for workers and various developmental initiatives in the constituency were the highlights. I have actively intervened in the Parliament and followed up the issues with ministries. I intend to continue the work in the 17th Lok Sabha too.

Q. Do you expect the going to be smooth? What has changed in the 17th Lok Sabha?

The government has become more powerful. Their numbers have increased and it gives them a morale boost. At the same time, some of the prominent leaders are missing from the Opposition bench.

Q. You have a strained relationship with the CPM. Will it affect your functioning as an MP when it comes to dealing with the state government?

I have a cordial relationship with the state government. There is no discrimination at the state level. But I faced intense discrimination at the district level for the past six years. Even the Ministers have sided with it. I was excluded from many officials programmes. Instead, they invited the Rajya Sabha MP and the former Rajya Sabha MP in functions where the projects were completed with Central Government funds. It was an insult. Let’s see how it is going to be this time. For the CPM, narrow party interest comes first, public and national interests come later.

Q. What are your plans for Kollam?

My focus will be on bringing a revival package for the cashew industry and to provide PF benefits to all cashew workers. Developing NH Bypass into a four-lane road is important as the existing two-lane will be chocked in five years. Electrification of the Kollam-Sengottai railway line will help to bring newer and faster trains. Kollam-Thirumangalam and Kollam-Theni highways need to be widened. The land belonging to Parvathy Mills located in the heart of the city should be developed into a software park or similar projects with a lot of employment opportunities.