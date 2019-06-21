Home States Kerala

Be true to your customer, keep them happy: Owner of Kerala's model ration shop

Umesh recently shifted his provision store to a more spacious building. His store is one of the busiest at Ulliyathadka in Madhur grama panchayat.

The ration shop at Ulliyathadka in Madhur grama panchayat | Express

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Umesh recently shifted his provision store to a more spacious building. His store is one of the busiest at Ulliyathadka in Madhur grama panchayat.

Umesh says he takes care of his customers and the customers like to come there, even from faraway places. There is a water point and also toilet facility for his customers. His store, however, is not another mom-and-pop shop. It is just a ration shop. 

ARD 192 is the newest ration shop in Kasaragod district, but today it is the largest in the state, by turnover, say Civil Supplies officials. And they are also surprised. “He even has three salespersons who are paid Rs 10,000 each every month,” said an official.

Umesh’s mantra is simple and age-old. “Just be true to your customer and keep them happy,” he says.

The shop - registered in the name of Umesh’s niece Namitha K - was started in 2009, after a mass signature campaign by the people of Ulliyathadka. 

In 2009, the shop had 750 cardholders. Now, it has increased to 2,000 cardholders. “But another 500 customers come to my shop to buy provision because we are always stocked up and never cheat on weight,” he says. 

They come from neighbouring Madhur, Kudal, Paduvaduka and even Kasaragod. In a month, Umesh’s shop sells 37,500 kg of foodgrain, the highest in the state.

